Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of AEM opened at C$54.06 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$86.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,452,779.30. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,013 shares in the company, valued at C$4,556,871. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532 and have sold 57,052 shares worth $4,527,305.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

