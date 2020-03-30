Analysts Set Expectations for Syneos Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNH. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zoetis Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share
Zoetis Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share
William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Titan International Inc Reduced by William Blair
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Titan International Inc Reduced by William Blair
Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares
Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares
Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc
Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report