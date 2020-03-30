Oppenheimer Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 630,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

