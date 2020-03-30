Summit Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $331,734. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 140,632 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

