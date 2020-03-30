Redfin Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

