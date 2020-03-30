Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of STL opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,515,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after buying an additional 149,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 231,810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 334,457 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

