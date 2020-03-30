Short Interest in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Increases By 16.8%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 27th total of 83,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,500 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $87,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Loftus bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,313.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $207,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VSE by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 4,016.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

