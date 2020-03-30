Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 17.4% in March

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 27th total of 309,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.30 on Monday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 723.53% and a negative return on equity of 783.49%.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

