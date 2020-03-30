Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Rises By 14.0%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 517,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

