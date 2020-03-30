Short Interest in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Drops By 6.4%

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 27th total of 279,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00. Insiders have purchased 15,105 shares of company stock worth $333,269 over the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Watford alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

WTRE stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Watford has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.