Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.37. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

