XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

