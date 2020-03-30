IMV (IMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IMV (NYSE:IMV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

