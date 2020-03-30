Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

