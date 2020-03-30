Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

