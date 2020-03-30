Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

