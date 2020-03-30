Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 500 Shares

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55), for a total value of £5,530 ($7,274.40).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.89 million and a P/E ratio of 27.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Gamma Communications PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,216 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.50. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,332.50 ($17.53).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

