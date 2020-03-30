Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.11

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended very positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news impact score of 3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Switch’s score:

Get Switch alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.27 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,358,630. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.