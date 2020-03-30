Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

POWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.44. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

