NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NTDOY stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.92. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

