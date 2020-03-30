Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Share Price

News stories about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a news impact score of 2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Sanofi’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SNY opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

