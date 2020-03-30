Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $353.81 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

