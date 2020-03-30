SeaChange International (SEAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $3.59 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

SEAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

