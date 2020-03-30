Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.90-0.95 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders have bought a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.