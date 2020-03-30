Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.90 on Monday. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
Digital Ally Company Profile
