Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 4.00

News articles about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Commercial Vehicle Group’s ranking:

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.61. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

