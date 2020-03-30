Abbey (LON:ABBY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 4.00

Press coverage about Abbey (LON:ABBY) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abbey earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON ABBY opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.93) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Abbey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.72). The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

In other Abbey news, insider Charles H. Gallagher acquired 2,100,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £33,087,584.25 ($43,524,841.16).

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

