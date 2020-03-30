Extremely Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price

News coverage about WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR’s analysis:

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

