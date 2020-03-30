NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a current ratio of 44.97 and a quick ratio of 44.77. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 29,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$361,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,802,865.50. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$169,463.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,057 shares in the company, valued at C$7,904,257.73. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,694 shares of company stock worth $2,464,189.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

