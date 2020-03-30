NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01.
NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a current ratio of 44.97 and a quick ratio of 44.77. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.
