Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama stock opened at C$39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.85. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$52.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.30.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

