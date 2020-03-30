iAnthus Capital (IAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Earnings History for iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN)

