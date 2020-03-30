Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 5.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,543,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HROW stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.75 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dollarama Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dollarama Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
iAnthus Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
iAnthus Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Harrow Health Short Interest Down 5.3% in March
Harrow Health Short Interest Down 5.3% in March
Blink Charging Co Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Blink Charging Co Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Decreases By 5.2%
Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Decreases By 5.2%
Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. Declines By 5.3%
Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. Declines By 5.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report