Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 5.3% in March

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,543,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HROW stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.75 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.