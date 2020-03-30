Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

