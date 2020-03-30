Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Decreases By 5.2%

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,991,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 12,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $32,638,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 923,931 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BJ opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

