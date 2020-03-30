Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Declines By 5.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 949,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

TNK stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

