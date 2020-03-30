Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Drops By 5.3%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

LPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.06.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

