Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,588,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $5,966,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,420 shares of company stock worth $9,735,913 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,594,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $14.01 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.