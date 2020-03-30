Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dollarama Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dollarama Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
iAnthus Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
iAnthus Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Harrow Health Short Interest Down 5.3% in March
Harrow Health Short Interest Down 5.3% in March
Blink Charging Co Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Blink Charging Co Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Decreases By 5.2%
Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Decreases By 5.2%
Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. Declines By 5.3%
Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. Declines By 5.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report