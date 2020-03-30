Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

