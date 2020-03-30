Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of APYX opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

