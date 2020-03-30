Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.
Shares of APYX opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
