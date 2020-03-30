Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in March

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 328,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

AESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

