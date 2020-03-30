Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Decreases By 5.2%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 385,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.34. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

