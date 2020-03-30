Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Short Interest Update

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,979,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

WMK opened at $38.64 on Monday. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

