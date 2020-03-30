Short Interest in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Decreases By 5.2%

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 551,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of CPSI opened at $20.27 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $314.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

