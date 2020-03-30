SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SZKMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $106.82 on Monday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $202.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.18). SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

