Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

