Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.82

News stories about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

