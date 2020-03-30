Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Stock Price

News stories about Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) have been trending neutral on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intrinsyc Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.52. Intrinsyc Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

Get Intrinsyc Technologies alerts:

About Intrinsyc Technologies

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Intrinsyc Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrinsyc Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.