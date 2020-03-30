Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kirin earned a news impact score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kirin has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

