Costain Group (LON:COST) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Costain Group (LON:COST) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.53) on Monday. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.47.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costain Group will post 3956.4664832 EPS for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

