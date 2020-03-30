Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

Headlines about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chatham Lodging Trust earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $306.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

